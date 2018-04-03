Politics
Dictionary Literally Redefines ‘Assault Rifle’ to Give Liberals Edge in Gun Debate
On its website, top dictionary resource Merriam-Webster has changed the definition of an assault rifle to where it now includes most modern sporting rifles that are popular in the United States.
Updated in March 2018, Merriam-Webster defines an assault rifle as:
any of various intermediate-range, magazine-fed military rifles (such as the AK-47) that can be set for automatic or semiautomatic fire; also : a rifle that resembles a military assault rifle but is designed to allow only semiautomatic fire
Responses to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting were used as examples for the new definition – READ MORE
