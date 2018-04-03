Politics TV
WATCH: Alabama’s New Senator Is Close To Supporting Gun Ban
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) says he can’t go as far as to support an assault weapons ban “just yet.”
Jones says he doesn’t believe a gun ban is feasible “right now.” pic.twitter.com/WBAQXmLeyr
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2018
On Sunday, Alabama’s new Democratic senator, Doug Jones, said that he is not quite ready to support a gun ban, leaving the door open to pushing for a ban later on down the road.
Appearing on ABC News’ “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos, Jones fielded a question from Stephanopoulos about whether he could go as far as to support an assault weapons ban. – READ MORE
