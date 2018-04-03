True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Alabama’s New Senator Is Close To Supporting Gun Ban

Posted on by
Share:

On Sunday, Alabama’s new Democratic senator, Doug Jones, said that he is not quite ready to support a gun ban, leaving the door open to pushing for a ban later on down the road.

Appearing on ABC News’ “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos, Jones fielded a question from Stephanopoulos about whether he could go as far as to support an assault weapons ban. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Alabama's New Senator Is Close To Supporting Gun Ban
WATCH: Alabama's New Senator Is Close To Supporting Gun Ban

On Sunday, Alabama's new Democratic senator, Doug Jones, said that he is not quite ready to support a gun ban, leaving the door open to pushing for a ban later on down the road.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: