WATCH: Alabama’s New Senator Is Close To Supporting Gun Ban

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) says he can’t go as far as to support an assault weapons ban “just yet.” Jones says he doesn’t believe a gun ban is feasible “right now.” pic.twitter.com/WBAQXmLeyr — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2018

On Sunday, Alabama’s new Democratic senator, Doug Jones, said that he is not quite ready to support a gun ban, leaving the door open to pushing for a ban later on down the road.

Appearing on ABC News’ “This Week” with host George Stephanopoulos, Jones fielded a question from Stephanopoulos about whether he could go as far as to support an assault weapons ban. – READ MORE

