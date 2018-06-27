White House Now Hosting Petition to Expel Violent Maxine Waters From Congress

Rep. Maxine Waters has made it clear that she wants the Trump administration to go, and she’s willing to use any means possible to do it.

Now, a group of petitioners has made it clear they want Waters to go — and they’re using the White House’s website to get their way.

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

This was clearly a threat — and a group of angry conservatives decided to take to the White House’s petition website to say that enough was enough.

“It’s time for Maxine Waters to go,” the petition reads.

"It's time for Maxine Waters to go," the petition reads.

"Waters has crossed a dangerous line, calling for attacks and violence against all Trump officials. "What Waters said, when she called on Americans to 'push back' against Trump officials, and make it impossible for them to shop, eat out, or go to gas stations, is one of the most irresponsible statements anyone could have said, let alone a so-called Democrat leader," the petition adds.

White House Now Hosting Petition to Expel Violent Maxine Waters From Congress

'Waters has crossed a dangerous line, calling for attacks and violence against all Trump officials.'