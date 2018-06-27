Dirty: Comey Had Team of ‘Cleaners’ To Deal with Agents Who Wouldn’t Play Ball on Clinton Probe

A Monday tweet from conservative journalist and author Paul Sperry claims that former FBI Director James Comey had agents act as “cleaners” to retaliate against other agents who disagreed with his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case.

The tweet also claims that agents who refused to play ball had investigations opened on them with the Office of Professional Responsibility.

BREAKING: Comey had SACs retaliate against field agents who spoke out about his mishandling of the Clinton email investigation. Some critical agents had OPR investigations opened on them. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 25, 2018

Sperry claimed a source told him “Comey had SACs (Special Agents in Charge) retaliate against field agents who spoke out about his mishandling of the Clinton email investigation. Some critical agents had OPR (Office of Professional Responsibility) investigations opened on them.”

The tweet came on the same day that John Solomon — the other reporter diligently working the Comey beat — published a story which claimed the former FBI director scuttled an immunity deal with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange which could have limited leaks of key CIA cyber-assets.

It’s been a bad week for Comey — a continuation of a relatively bad few months since the release of his book, “A Higher Loyalty.” In the interim, what’s been proved is that Comey’s highest loyalty is to himself. If he punished agents who went against him — and used other agents as “cleaners” — that would hardly be out of character. He wanted no dirt on Clinton to get out during the campaign, and he did a very good job of this. If only he’d have done quite so well on the investigation itself. – READ MORE

