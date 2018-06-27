Senior US Congressman Responds to Dem Violence: America’s Heading for Civil War

So, is America heading down the primrose path to civil war? It’s been a question posed many times over the past few years as the American polity seems to moving from a grim trial separation to acrimonious divorce. Any sort of “civil war,” however, seemed more metaphorical than literal, particularly in a nation where avocado toast and Netflix are more common than hardtack and cannonade.

At least to one prominent congressman, however, the possibility of physical conflict is a very real thing.

Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican known for his opposition to illegal immigration, posted an article about the Occupy ICE PDX incident on his Twitter account, along with a very ominous message.

“America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry,” King tweeted Sunday. “After that comes Ft. Sumter.”

America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry. After that comes Ft. Sumter. https://t.co/5PmwlwcdSQ — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 24, 2018

Harpers Ferry, of course, is the now-West Virginia town famous for John Brown’s 1859 abolitionist raid, widely considered the first salvo in the Civil War. Fort Sumter, meanwhile, was the site of that war’s first official battle. – READ MORE

