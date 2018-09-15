White House: Manafort’s deal has ‘nothing to do’ with Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders quickly responded to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, saying Friday it was “unrelated” to President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“This had absolutely nothing to do with the president or his victorious 2016 presidential campaign,” Sanders said in a statement. “It is totally unrelated.”

Manafort pleaded guilty to two charges from Mueller on Friday, and reached a cooperation agreement as part of the deal.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by witness tampering.