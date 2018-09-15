University Offers ‘Safe Space For White Students’: ‘White Awake’

“White Awake,” a new University of Maryland student support group formally announced on Friday, “offers a safe space for White students to explore their experiences, questions, reactions, and feelings.” While the support group’s focus is to help white students be more “woke,” it’s already experiencing some strong backlash.

The support group, highlighted by Campus Reform, is offered by the UMD Counseling Center and led by Noah Collins, a counseling center employee who specializes in group therapy and promoting “racial and cultural awareness.”

The UMD Counseling Center offers a number of such student support groups, including: the “Hope and Healing” (sexual assault therapy), “Creating Confidence” (anxiety), “A Lighter Shade of Blue” (depression), “My Body My Self” (body image), the “International Student Support Group,” and the diversity groups “Circle of Sisters,” “LGBTQIA Support,” “Entre Nosotrxs Latinx Support Group,” and now “White Awake.”- READ MORE