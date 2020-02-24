White House: Drug Prices Dropped 11 Percent Under Trump

A White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) report released this week found that drug prices fell by more than 11 percent under President Donald Trump.

A White House CEA report found that President Trump’s actions have reduced prescription drug prices. The CEA detailed that, under former President Barack Obama, drug prices continued to increase and only started to fall after Trump took the oath of office.

The CEA wrote that prescription drug prices fell more than 11 percent and well below general inflation.

“In 2018, prescription drug prices even declined in nominal terms over the calendar year for the first time since 1972,” the White House council wrote.

The CEA attributed much of this to the president’s signing of the 2017 Drug Competition Action Plan and the 2018 Strategic Policy Roadmap. The CEA said the reforms enhance “choice and price competition in the biopharmaceutical markets.”

“We estimate that the results of these actions will save consumers almost 10 percent on retail prescription drugs, which results in an increase of $32 billion per year in the purchasing power of the incomes of Americans (including both consumers and producers),” the council added. – READ MORE

