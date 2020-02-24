Dick Van Dyke endorses Bernie Sanders, says Trump re-election would mean the end of democracy

In a video on Friday, Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke endorsed Bernie Sanders, warning voters that if President Trump is re-elected it will end democracy in America.

Sanders promoted the video endorsement from the 94-year-old Van Dyke in a seeming effort to appeal to older voters. Van Dyke said in the video that he was a “very enthusiastic” Sanders supporter.

Calling 2020 the “most important “ election since the end of World War II, Van Dyke said, “another four years of the current administration and we won’t have a democracy anymore.”

“Four more years of no concern about the climate. We must get him out of there. Democratic principles are flying out the window. He has assumed authority beyond what the president is allowed and he’s going to get worse,” he explained. – READ MORE

