California sheriff complies with ICE subpoenas on jail records

A California sheriff is refusing to ignore subpoenas for information from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE served the subpoenas on San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore for the jail records of four Mexicans in the U.S. illegally, according to reports.

Gore issued a statement Thursday announcing that he was complying with the demands.

“A truly authorized federal administrative subpoena has to be honored,” Gore said, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

Similar administrative subpoenas have been issued to law enforcement agencies in Denver, Connecticut, New York City and Oregon.

Gore is the first to comply, ICE spokeswoman Lauren Mack said.

The subpoenas are among several recent moves by the Trump administration against what it considers “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which adopt laws and policies to limit cooperation with immigration authorities. – READ MORE

