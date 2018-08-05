White House: Democrats Refuse To Meet With Kavanaugh For Over 3 Weeks

According to the White House, prominent Senate Democrats are refusing to meet with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

White House spokesman Raj Shah released a statement saying that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein have ignored White House requests to meet with Kavanaugh for over three weeks.

“While we look forward to potential meetings,” the statement says, “both of these Democratic senators and many of their colleagues have publicly opposed Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.”

Despite refusing to meet with Kavanaugh, Schumer criticized Republicans for “cast[ing] aside Democratic wished for openness and transparency and has made a partisan request for only a small subset for Judge Kavanaugh’s records.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1