True Pundit

Politics

White House: Democrats Refuse To Meet With Kavanaugh For Over 3 Weeks

Posted on by
Share:

According to the White House, prominent Senate Democrats are refusing to meet with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

White House spokesman Raj Shah released a statement saying that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein have ignored White House requests to meet with Kavanaugh for over three weeks.

“While we look forward to potential meetings,” the statement says, “both of these Democratic senators and many of their colleagues have publicly opposed Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.”

Despite refusing to meet with Kavanaugh, Schumer criticized Republicans for “cast[ing] aside Democratic wished for openness and transparency and has made a partisan request for only a small subset for Judge Kavanaugh’s records.”- READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

White House: Democrats Refuse To Meet With Kavanaugh For Over 3 Weeks
White House: Democrats Refuse To Meet With Kavanaugh For Over 3 Weeks

According to the White House, prominent Senate Democrats are refusing to meet with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: