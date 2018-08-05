Shock Survey: 40% Of Americans Cannot Name A Single Right Guaranteed By The First Amendment

The Freedom Forum Institute has released its annual “State of the First Amendment” (SOFA) survey, and the results paint a dismal portrait of the American electorate.

The survey of 1,009 American adults was conducted in May and June of 2018 by the Fors Marsh Group in partnership with Lata Nott and Gene Policinski of FFI. The survey has a margin of error of 3.7%.

When asked to name the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, only one person was able to name all five. 2% of respondents were able to name the right to petition the government for redress of grievances; 12% were able to name the right of peaceful assembly; 13% were able to name freedom of the press; 15% were able to name freedom of religion; and 56% were able to name freedom of speech.

A whopping 40% of respondents couldn’t name a single freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1