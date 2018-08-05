‘Stop Pretending That Kavanaugh or His Record Is the Issue’: Self-Described ‘Liberal Feminist’ Supports Trump’s Pick

A self-described “liberal feminist” lawyer had some good things to say about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In an op-ed with Politico, attorney Lisa Blatt described her experience with Judge Kavanaugh during her legal career. Blatt has an impressive resume, including 35 supreme court cases, clerking for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and 13 years working for the solicitor general.

Blatt discussed her friendship with Judge Kavanaugh, who is apparently very supportive of developing law students and encouraged Blatt as she began her own practice. She also said Kavanaugh is “supremely qualified.”

“Folks should stop pretending that Kavanaugh or his record is the issue,” Blatt wrote. “He is supremely qualified.” – READ MORE

