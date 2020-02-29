White House Chief of Staff: Press Is Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down’ Trump (VIDEO)

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday accused the press of not adequately reporting on the coronavirus’ threat to Americans because the media was too busy covering President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which Mulvaney referred to as “the hoax of the day.”

Addressing an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Mulvaney also accused the press of pushing their agendas by inaccurately reporting that the Trump Administration is “scrambling” to contain the outbreak.

Here’s Mike Mulvaney at CPAC characterizing coronavirus coverage as “an attempt to bring down the president” and blaming the media for the stock market stump pic.twitter.com/a747Inf2ky — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020

Mulvaney said despite briefing Congress and other top health officials six weeks ago concerning the health threat, the press chose to focus on Trump’s impeachment trial because they “thought it would bring down the president.” – READ MORE

