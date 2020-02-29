WATCH: Restricting abortion infringes on ‘religious freedom,’ says Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Pro-life bills to ensure care for babies who survive abortions and to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy failed in the Senate this week, and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) said they represented an attack on religious freedom, according to LifeSite News.

Despite earning support from a majority of the Senate, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act failed to get the required 60 votes necessary to advance. Gillibrand, a former presidential candidate with a 100% approval rating from Planned Parenthood, celebrated the results.

.@SenGillibrand on the Senate taking up the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: An “all-out assault on women” “They’re trying to harm women. They’re trying to take away their civil rights, human rights … They’re taking away their religious freedom” pic.twitter.com/2Ne6rGzpR3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 25, 2020

“This is part of President Trump and Mitch McConnell’s all-out assault on women,” Gillibrand told MSNBC. “They’re trying to harm women. They’re trying to take away their civil rights, their human rights, their ability to make the most important, intimate decisions of their lives. They’re taking away their religious freedom. They’re taking away their moral freedom. – READ MORE

