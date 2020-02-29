Nikki Haley slaps down Biden after he says she ‘didn’t have the brains’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley verbally slapped down Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after reports surfaced that he questioned her intelligence at a rally in South Carolina.

Jamie Lovegrove, a reporter for The Post and Courier, reported that Biden began criticizing Haley for refusing to expand Medicaid through an Obamacare mandate in her state.

Hold up Joe. I will put my brain up against yours anytime. Bring it. #GodBlessJoe https://t.co/x5bfrVCrCa — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 26, 2020

“He appears to start saying she ‘didn’t have the brains,’ Lovegrove reported, adding that Biden stopped himself and changed the description to “foresight” because he wants to “be polite.”

Haley responded to the accusation on social media.

“I will put my brain up against yours anytime,” Haley wrote. “Bring it.”

She added a nice condescending ‘#GodBlessJoe’ for good measure. – READ MORE

