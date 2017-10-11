White House: Bob Corker ‘Rolled Out The Red Carpet for the Iran Deal’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders criticized Sen. Bob Corker during the White House press briefing on Tuesday, accusing him of helping the Obama administration pass the Iran deal.

“Senator Corker worked with Nancy Pelosi and the Obama administration to pave the way for that legislation and basically rolled out the red carpet for the Iran deal,” Sanders said in response to questions about Corker. “Those are pretty factual.”

When asked by a reporter later if she stood by that statement she replied, “I do, I just made it about ten minutes ago.”

“He may have voted against the deal, ultimately, but he not only allowed the deal to happen, he gave it credibility,” Sanders added. – READ MORE