University of Hawaii sends ‘in the event of a nuclear attack’ email about North Korea crisis

FOLLOW US!



University of Hawaii students reportedly opened their inbox Monday to find an email headlined: “In the event of a nuclear attack” — an ominous message sent as North Korea continues to threaten a missile attack on the United States.

The email to students and faculty members gave instructions to “shelter in place” if a nuclear or ballistic missile attack by Kim Jong Un’s regime did occur, Hawaii News Now reported, citing a copy of the message.

“In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency,” the email stated. – READ MORE