Mandalay Bay Security Guard Shot BEFORE Mass Shooting Started, Police Say

FOLLOW US!



Las Vegas police on Tuesday defended changes in the timeline of the deadliest shooting in modern United States history, even as a flood of questions emerged following a sheriff’s announcement a security guard was struck by a bullet six minutes before the gunman fired on a packed concert crowd.

Jesus Campos, a guard at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, was shot by Stephen Paddock at 9:59 p.m. local time, six minutes before Paddock opened fire on a country music festival below, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a news conference Monday evening.

Lombardo previously said Campos was injured after the attack started, and, according to a police timeline, the first officers arrived on Paddock’s floor at 10:17 p.m.

“We can’t put band-aids on everything,” Officer Larry Hadfield, a spokesperson for the department, told Fox News on Tuesday when asked about the change in the timeline. He said the information police release is what they know at the time and everything is subject to change as the investigation develops. – READ MORE