White House Bans Staff From Using Personal Cell Phones At Work

The Trump White House is cracking down on employees who use their personal phones while at work in the West Wing.

Under a new directive, issued by Chief of Staff John Kelly, that cites “security concerns” with non-government-issued cellular devices, staff have to ditch their smartphone, though the president, who uses his own phone to engage in social media smack-downs, appears to be exempt from the rule.

Staff aren’t happy about the move; they say the government-issued phones are outdated and lack the capacity to text, which hinders communication between members of the president’s senior team. The phones also can’t be used to make personal calls, so a White House staffer on shift isn’t able to communicate with friends or family who don’t work in the White House. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *