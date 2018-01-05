The New York Times Proves It Hates Religious Americans With This Obituary

On Wednesday, The New York Times ran an obituary of Thomas Monson, the 90-year-old president of the Mormon church. Here’s what they tweeted:

Thomas Monson, the president of the Mormon church who rebuffed demands to ordain women as priests and refused to alter church opposition to same-sex marriage, died Tuesday at 90 https://t.co/NKEHpAXzb1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 3, 2018

Facing vociferous demands to recognize same-sex marriage, and weathering demonstrations at church headquarters by Mormon women pleading for the right to be ordained as priests, Mr. Monson did not bend. Teachings holding homosexuality to be immoral, bans on sexual intercourse outside male-female marriages, and an all-male priesthood would remain unaltered.

The New York Times had no such harsh treatment for Hugh Hefner, about whom they tweeted:

Updated: President Hugo Chávez of Venezuela has died after a long battle with cancer http://t.co/HtfqpNZ2jz — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 5, 2013

– READ MORE

