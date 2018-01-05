True Pundit

Don Jr. Drops A Truth Bomb On Meryl Streep After She Attacked Melania And Ivanka

Meryl Streep, a long-time friend of Harvey Weinstein, recently attacked the first lady and first daughter for being “silent” on sexual assault.

Streep was pressed by the New York Times for her perceived silence over disgraced movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein’s horrific sexual assaults on women. Streep, who once called Weinstein “God,” has starred in a number of Weinstein movies over multiple decades.

Responding to the comments Ivanka’s brother, Donald Trump Jr. gave Streep no relieg. Don Jr. tweeted Thursday that Streep was a hypocrite and declared that the actress knew Weinstein was a “serial assaulter… of course she did.” – READ MORE

