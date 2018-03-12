White House backs off call to raise minimum age to buy long guns

The White House announced a series of recommendations Sunday night meant to stop school shootings, including a full audit and review of the FBI tip line after warnings about a student who killed 17 people at a Florida high school last month were not acted upon.

The administration did not call for immediately increasing the minimum age for buying long guns to 21, as President Trump had previously advocated. However, it did announce that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would chair a federal commission on school safety to study the proposal.

The recommendations were announced nearly a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

DeVos said in a statement that the commission would look at a “wide range” of ideas in order to ensure that “no student or family should ever have to live the horror of Parkland or Sandy Hook ever again.” – READ MORE

