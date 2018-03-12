True Pundit

Politics

Trump slams NY Times’ Haberman as ‘Hillary flunky’; rips paper over Russia, lawyers story

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Sunday slammed The New York Times for what he says is the paper’s “false story” about him being unhappy with his legal team for the Russia investigation, taking particular aim at reporter Maggie Haberman, who he called “a Hillary flunky.”

“Wrong,” tweeted Trump. “I am VERY happy with my lawyers. … They are doing a great job.”

Trump called Haberman — the newspaper’s top White House correspondent and who has covered Trump since his time in New York — a “Hillary flunky, (who) knows nothing about me and is not given access.”

Haberman, who Trump has purportedly telephoned about stories, tweeted back, “Lol” — social media shorthand for “laugh out loud.” READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump slams NY Times' Haberman as 'Hillary flunky'; rips paper over Russia, lawyers story
Trump slams NY Times' Haberman as 'Hillary flunky'; rips paper over Russia, lawyers story

President Trump on Sunday slammed The New York Times for what he says is the paper’s “false story” about him being unhappy with his legal team for the Russia investigation, taking particular aim at reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he called a Hillary flunky.”
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: