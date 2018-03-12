Trump slams NY Times’ Haberman as ‘Hillary flunky’; rips paper over Russia, lawyers story

President Trump on Sunday slammed The New York Times for what he says is the paper’s “false story” about him being unhappy with his legal team for the Russia investigation, taking particular aim at reporter Maggie Haberman, who he called “a Hillary flunky.”

“Wrong,” tweeted Trump. “I am VERY happy with my lawyers. … They are doing a great job.”

…have shown conclusively that there was no Collusion with Russia..just excuse for losing. The only Collusion was that done by the DNC, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary. The writer of the story, Maggie Haberman, a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

Trump called Haberman — the newspaper’s top White House correspondent and who has covered Trump since his time in New York — a “Hillary flunky, (who) knows nothing about me and is not given access.”

Haberman, who Trump has purportedly telephoned about stories, tweeted back, “Lol” — social media shorthand for “laugh out loud.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1