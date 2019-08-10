White House Asks Gun-Rights Leader for Input on Shooting Response

The White House reached out to a top official of two gun-rights organizations on Thursday to seek his input on a possible response to the recent mass shootings, including how to handle potential gun control legislation.

Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation and chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, told the Washington Free Beacon he spoke with a top White House staffer. They discussed how gun rights advocates view the current debate over recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Gottlieb said they addressed a wide range of proposals that have been discussed in recent days.

“We talked about everything from background checks to banning semi-automatic firearms and magazines to red flag laws,” Gottlieb said. “We went through everything that’s been proposed.”

Gottlieb said he expressed concerns over how the proposals could potentially infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. He said the official, who he described as a top staffer but declined to name, was receptive to the concerns and open to hearing how proposals could be changed to address concerns. – READ MORE