Days After a Threatening Protest Outside McConnell’s Home, 2020 Dem Vows to Lead a ‘Caravan’ to Protest in KY

Just days after people protested outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) home, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) says he’s “fed up” and is planning to lead a “caravan” to the Republican lawmaker’s home state.

Roughly 20 to 30 people protested outside of McConnell’s home in Kentucky on Monday night — where he is working while recovering from a fractured shoulder — in criticism of the senator for not answering his office phone. They protested on issues such as gun control, LGBTQ rights, and immigration.

Ryan announced Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that he’ll be leading a “caravan” on Thursday, which will end up in McConnell’s home state to pressure the senator into bringing up gun control bills for a vote in the Senate — the Senate is currently on August recess.

“Tomorrow, I am leading a caravan in my official capacity as a congressman, working with Moms Demand Action, to start in Youngstown and go to Akron, and Columbus, and Dayton, and Cincinnati and pick people up along the way, and we’re going to Louisville, Kentucky. And we’re going to make sure that Mitch McConnell knows that there are two pieces of legislation sitting on his desk that he needs to bring up for a vote to actually get some action.”

Ryan continued slamming McConnell, “Where are your guts?” He added that the American people are “fed up” with the Republican leader “stonewalling everything!” – READ MORE