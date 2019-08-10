Nadler Announces ‘Formal Impeachment Proceedings’ Have Begun (VIDEO)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced on Thursday that his committee has launched “formal impeachment proceedings” against President Trump.

Nadler’s move seems to be in defiance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who dismissed talk of moving forward following disastrous testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings.” Speaking with @ErinBurnett, House Judiciary Chairman @RepJerryNadler clarifies the debate of impeachment inquiry versus actual impeachment.https://t.co/dsiXkstqvp pic.twitter.com/UN1SunqjNV — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 8, 2019

In fact, Nadler states he “wasn’t waiting” for Pelosi’s blessing.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” Nadler announced. “We are investigating all the evidence, we’re gathering the evidence and we will at the conclusion of this, hopefully by the end of the year, vote to, vote articles of impeachment to the House floor or we won’t. That’s a decision that we’ll have to make.”

Impeachment, he added, is “exactly the process we’re in right now.” – read more