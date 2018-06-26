White House Adviser Leo: Trump Likely Two More Supreme Court Picks

Washington, Dc – Fox News Sunday This Week Profiled Leonard Leo, Who Assists President Donald Trump And White House Counsel Don Mcgahn In The Historic Task Of Filling A Record Number Of Judicial Vacancies. Leo Predicts That President Trump Will Have At Least Two More Opportunities To Appoint Originalists To The U.s. Supreme Court, Which Could Define His Presidency As A Lasting Legacy For The Nation.

President Trump makes his own decisions picking federal judges, and McGahn is the senior adviser most involved in presenting those choices. But the president must fill almost 170 judicial vacancies — a historic high number — and McGahn has countless duties as the president’s top lawyer, daily engaged in top-level decisions on the full range of domestic and foreign policies. He puts out the innumerable fires that any leading lawyer in the White House confronts as he helps manage the activities of 2.7 million federal employees spending a budget of $4 trillion leading a nation of 326 million citizens.

With all those demands, who advises McGahn on judges? While he has deputies and associates in the White House Counsel’s Office and works with a team in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice, no one plays a larger role in equipping McGahn to advise the president on judges than Leo, the executive vice president of the Federalist Society. – READ MORE

