WATCH: Kamala Harris Open to Disbanding ICE, ‘Starting from Scratch’

In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt for “Kasie DC,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it is time to “critically re-examine” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), suggesting starting over “from scratch.” – READ MORE

