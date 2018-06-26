Politics TV
WATCH: Kamala Harris Open to Disbanding ICE, ‘Starting from Scratch’
MUST WATCH: Senator @KamalaHarris on #AbolishICE
“I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch." pic.twitter.com/iGjC12C52o
— Kasie DC (@KasieDC) June 24, 2018
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt for “Kasie DC,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it is time to “critically re-examine” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), suggesting starting over “from scratch.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In an interview with MSNBC's Kasie Hunt for "Kasie DC," Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it is time to "critically re-examine" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), suggesting starting over "from scratch." “I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that - kamala harris |…