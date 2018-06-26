Barack Obama Concerned About Future of ‘International Order’ Under Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama Privately Expresses Concerns About The Future Of The International Order Under His Successor President Donald Trump.

A New York Magazine story reveals that the former president has privately told friends that Trump’s actions in the world are part of “what worries him most.”

Obama spent two months after leaving the Oval Office traveling the globe and continues to pay close attention to international events and meets with world leaders like Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel.

“When he lets his guard down, he admits that he misses being in the middle of the international fray,” the article reports. – READ MORE

