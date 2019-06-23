White CNN anchor tries educating black Democrat who voted for President Trump that racism has increased. It doesn’t work (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota isn’t shy about venting her left-wing views — particularly her bias against President Donald Trump.

It seemed little changed on Thursday’s edition of “New Day,” which featured a panel of six Democratic voters. Four of the panelists — two black men and two white men — voted for Trump in 2016.

And among those four voters, both black men still support Trump while both white men said they regret their votes.

After a black panelist who didn’t vote for Trump noted that the black community has become “extremely fearful” because of all the “injustices” around the country under his administration, a black panelist who did vote for Trump — and still supports him — shook his head in frustration. – read more