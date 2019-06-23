George Lopez Demands ICE Deport Trump’s ‘Anchor Baby’ Children

Actor and comedian George Lopez called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport President Donald Trump’s children, falsely suggesting that as the offspring of legal immigrants they qualified as “anchor babies.”

“Uh , @icegov “ if your listening “ you can find these immigrants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave – Signed Enrique Enpanada the third,” Lopez wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a video describing four of Trump’s children as “anchor babies” due to their foreign-born mothers.

Four of Donald Trump’s five children are the offspring of legal immigrants, with Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric being the children of Czech-born Ivana and 13-year-old Barron being the son of Slovenian-born Melania Trump. His fourth child, Tiffany, is the daughter of American-born actress Marla Marples.

In the United States, the term “anchor baby” typically refers to a child born to illegal immigrants, with America’s birthright citizenship rules thus serving as an “anchor” for the parents to get legal residency or citizenship themselves. –READ MORE