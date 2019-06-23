1,000 Quakes In 3 Weeks In Key SoCal Seismic Zone: “We’re Watching This Actvity Closely”

In a key seismic zone approximately 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, there have been more than 1,000 earthquakes since May 25th.
Needless to say, it would be quite alarming for the entire state of California to experience more than 1,000 significant earthquakes in just 3 weeks, but in this case we are talking about an area that is “less than a square mile” in size.
And what makes this even more concerning is that all of these earthquakes are happening in a location that is very close to the San Andreas Fault. Could it be possible that the San Andreas Fault is about to wake up in a major way? I don’t know about you, but if I was living in southern California right now I would find this sort of news to be extremely unsettling…
A flurry of more than 1,000 small earthquakes has rattled Southern California over the past three weeks.
The quakes have occurred in an area covering less than a square mile in San Bernardino and Riverside counties roughly 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
The United States Geological Survey map depicting the uptick in seismic activity shows a thick collection of dots, a rather unsettling sight.