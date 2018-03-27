While Gun Crime Has Plummeted Since 1993, No. of Guns in US Has Exploded

As the heated debate over America’s Second Amendment continues, many Americans are pointing to decades of statistics outlining the reality of weapon ownership and gun violence.

On Sunday, Young American Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown tweeted out a few statistics opposing the argument that has fueled gun-rights advocates for years.

Getting rid of guns doesn’t make us safer. Since the mid 1990s, the number of guns in the US increased 62%, while the number of gun homicides dropped 49%, per Pew & Nat’l Institute for Justice. It’s actually pretty simple: more guns = less crime. https://t.co/tBs1JSNuCp — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 26, 2018

Wish you knew that facts don’t care about your feelings: pic.twitter.com/quRZsaihOr — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 26, 2018

The tweet was in response to Pepperdine student Michael Kleber, who countered that more guns meant more violence and who claimed the statistics themselves eradicated Spencer’s argument that “good guys” with guns help stop crime. – READ MORE

