While Gun Crime Has Plummeted Since 1993, No. of Guns in US Has Exploded

Posted on by
As the heated debate over America’s Second Amendment continues, many Americans are pointing to decades of statistics outlining the reality of weapon ownership and gun violence.

On Sunday, Young American Foundation spokesman Spencer Brown tweeted out a few statistics opposing the argument that has fueled gun-rights advocates for years.

The tweet was in response to Pepperdine student Michael Kleber, who countered that more guns meant more violence and who claimed the statistics themselves eradicated Spencer’s argument that “good guys” with guns help stop crime. – READ MORE

While Gun Crime Has Plummeted Since 1993, No. of Guns in US Has Exploded

Nearly 57 percent of registered voters believed that such crimes had increased since 2008.
