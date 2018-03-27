MAXINE WATERS: ‘Too dangerous’ to wait for 2020 to get Trump out of office (VIDEO)

California U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters thinks it’s “too dangerous” for Democrats to wait until 2020 to attempt to vote President Trump out of office, her latest pitch in her relentless campaign to “Impeach 45.”

Waters appeared on MSNBC to discuss recent claims from porn star Stormy Daniels about an affair with President Trump in 2005, but it didn’t take long for host Joy Reid to steer the 79-year-old career politician into the special council Robert Mueller’s investigation into unproven allegations the president’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Reid repeatedly lamented that House Speaker Paul Ryan hasn’t forcefully rebuked Trump for calling Waters a “low-IQ individual” or other decisions she didn’t like, and asked Waters what Ryan’s reaction might be if Trump fires Mueller or his supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid the Russia investigation. – READ MORE

