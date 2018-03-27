LA Times: No Motive Determined for Muslim Man Who Bombed Travis Air Force Base

Federal investigators seem to be at a loss as to the motives of a man who attacked the front gate of Travis Air Force Base in Northern California on Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 51-year-old Hafi Kazi drove a burning minivan stocked with propane and gas tanks into the front gates of the base, and investigators are still questioning as to why it happened and if anyone else had been involved.

“We don’t have any nexus of terrorism at this point,” said Sean Ragan, the special agent in charge of Sacramento’s FBI field office.

“Now the question is, why,” he added. “Why was he there? What led him there? And we don’t know answers to that, quite frankly.”

Ragan said Kazi was a permanent legal resident living in the U.S. since 1993 and that he had mainly lived in the Bay Area, though where he had most recently lived was still unknown. – READ MORE

