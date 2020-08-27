“Where’s Our Fu*kin’ Bailout?”: Ice Cube Slams Democrats For Abandoning Blacks (VIDEO)

Rapper Ice Cube has cooled on the Democratic party, complaining in a Saturday rant that the DNC has financially abandoned the black community, and that even if Trump is voted out of office – “then what?”

Translation: where’s our money Nancy?

The 50-year-old entertainer, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, added that Black small business owners were shut out of the trillions allocated by Congress into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1 — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020

According to the New York Times, businesses owned by blacks had a harder time receiving federal aid, for which they can thank the banks which issued the loans.

“Where’s our fucking bailout?” asked the rapper, who’s launched a COVID-19 fundraiser and a charity clothing line to support Autism, but not blacks. – READ MORE

