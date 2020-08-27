WATCH: Kenosha Protesters Shout ‘Death to America!’ & ‘Kill the Police!’

Protesters outside Kenosha County Courthouse shouted anti-American and anti-law enforcement slogans during a Tuesday evening demonstration prompted by a police-involved shooting of a 29-year-old black man, according to footage shared to social media.

An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence. pic.twitter.com/vI8U6EOGBv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Photos posted to Twitter by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas show National Guardsmen protecting the courthouse behind a newly-erected fence. Next, Rosas shared video of a young woman shouting “Kill the police!” as she clutched an America flag. – READ MORE

