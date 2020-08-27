Jacob Blake’s Father: ‘I Don’t Have Confidence in Anybody That Is White’ Investigating Son’s Shooting

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., told reporters Tuesday that he has no confidence in anyone “that is white” investigating his son’s shooting over the weekend in Wisconsin.

According to media reports and clips of available video, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha police after he opened his car door and reached inside the vehicle during an attempted arrest. Officers were initially called on scene to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Blake is partially paralyzed from the shooting, his family says.

During a press conference, Blake Sr. said the incident was a “senseless attempted murder,” adding, “They shot my son seven times, like he didn’t matter.”

Asked if he has confidence in the investigation into the shooting, Blake Sr. responded, “No, no, I do not. I don’t have confidence in anybody that is white that is doing an investigation about a black young man that was shot seven times in his back and hasn’t come up with an answer or a comment, at this point, is not welcome.” – READ MORE

