WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE FIFA WORLD CUP’S RETURN TO NORTH AMERICA IN 2026

The FIFA World Cup is headed back to North America! Here are five things you should know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the United States:

Though specific dates are still to be determined, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States during the summer of 2026.

It will mark the first time the tournament has been hosted across three nations and just the second occasion that countries have co-hosted the competition, following Korea Republic and Japan in 2002.

The United Bid included 23 candidate host cities, each of which has pre-built, world-class facilities to offer FIFA maximum flexibility and leverage when making the best choice for where and how to stage the competition.

A total of 16 cities are expected to be chosen to host matches during the tournament. FIFA will decide the final list in 2020 or 2021. Many other cities and venues will also be involved, making this a truly North American event from coast to coast. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1