Trump Swats Down Acosta, Treats Him Like a Little Boy During Historic NK Press Conf.

To describe the relationship between CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta and the Trump administration as “chilly” would be upgrading it a few hundred degrees on the Kelvin scale. However, I didn’t think it was possible that President Donald Trump would actually be treating Acosta like a child who desperately needed instruction.

That’s what happened in Singapore, where Trump held a news conference after signing an agreement with Noth Korean dictator Kim Jong Un regarding a framework toward rapprochement between the U.S. and the Hermit Kingdom.

The presser was actually among the most relaxed and least combative that Trump has had since taking office, with one very notable exception, courtesy of Jim Acosta.

The CNN reporter, who has previously whined like a stuck hippo when he didn’t get a question at a news conference, was actually among the first called during the wide-ranging and relatively long (at least for Trump) session. However, the president insisted on a caveat when he took Acosta’s question.

“Be nice. Be respectful,” Trump said as he gestured to Acosta.

“I’ll be respectful,” Acosta replied before launching into his question. – READ MORE

