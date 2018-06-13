Of course Elon Musk’s flamethrower that’s totally not a flamethrower is already on eBay

The most annoying product ever to come out from an Elon Musk company is now in the hands of some 1,000 lucky buyers, with 19,000 more people waiting to receive their $500 flamethrower that’s totally not a flamethrower. And guess what: Some of those early buyers are already selling the fire-spitting device on eBay for thousands of dollars. Because of course they are.

As we already saw, Musk doesn’t seem to think that the flamethrower poses any danger to anyone, and hopefully he’s right. But with 20,000 such flamethrowers set to reach the hands of consumers without any kind of oversight, it all sure looks like an accident waiting to happen.

The fact that some buyers are looking to flip their devices for thousands of dollars doesn’t sound good either. Because whoever ends up paying thousands of dollars for a toy-like fire-spitting gun will undoubtedly want to find reasons to play with it. Because it’s so cool, am I right?

People are asking as much as $20,000 on eBay, per CNN, with more affordable auctions listing prices that start at under $3,000. The instruction manual for the gun alone sells for $250. Ouch! And you’ll certainly need the instructions to make sure you go through this:

Terms & conditions for “Not-a-Flamethrower” Please use as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down. For simple & concise instructions, we drew upon wisdom in great Dr Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham”. #ThrowFlamesResponsibly pic.twitter.com/kgj8W8EOLJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1