What Liberal Bias? ESPN Plans Brand New Social Justice Morning Show

Despite claiming that it isn’t a “political” sports network, ESPN has announced that it plans to launch a brand new morning show geared to push a far left, social justice agenda.

The new show, to be called Get Up!, will air from 7 to 10 AM and will feature hosts Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle, and Jalen Rose, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

(…)

For his part, Rose took it even farther by congratulating ESPN on allowing him to go off into politics whenever he feels like it.

“If something political makes itself part of our world, we are dishonest and inauthentic if we don’t discuss it.” Rose added that he has “never been muzzled in any way” at ESPN. “I appreciate the fact that I’m able to talk about more than what happened in last night’s NBA game. And I think fans appreciate that. When our president tweets about sports, now he’s fair game.” – READ MORE

