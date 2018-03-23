ABC Tries to Blame McCabe’s Firing on ‘Feud’ Between Him and Sessions (VIDEO)

Revealing the network’s desperate desire to find a nefarious motivation behind the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, in reports for Wednesday’s World News Tonight and Thursday’s Good Morning America, ABC Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas suggested that the termination may have resulted from McCabe having opened and closed an investigation into Attorney General Jeff Sessions a year ago.

After breaking the news Wednesday evening, Thomas appeared on Thursday’s GMA to hype: “The feud between the FBI’s former number two in command and the Attorney General took on a different twist after we learned that Andrew McCabe had tried to investigate Jeff Sessions.” The headline on screen throughout the segment blared: “Attorney General Under New Scrutiny; Fired FBI Official Had Investigated Jeff Sessions.”

The reporter touted “members of Congress demanding answers about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Friday night firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe” following “our report that McCabe launched a criminal investigation about a year ago, looking into whether Sessions intentionally misled Congress about his interactions with Russians when he was a top adviser to the Trump campaign.” – READ MORE

