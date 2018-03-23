Politics TV
Jim Acosta Skipped Thursday’s Briefing – That Didn’t Stop The White House From Roasting Him In Front Of His Peers (VIDEO)
Acosta’s fellow CNN-er, Jeff Zeleny, first asked Mulvaney “what happened to the Republican Party?”
“The Republican Party now controls all branches of government,” he said referencing criticism of the bill by congressional conservatives. “Your own colleagues at the Freedom Caucus called this an insult to the American taxpayer.”
“I noticed that Mr. Acosta isn’t here to ask that question,” Mulvaney responded. “Do you really expect me to give you the same answer I gave him?” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller