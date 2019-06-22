What Dem Criminal? Nets Ignore Ex-Staffer Sentenced After Doxing

In the midst of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s show trial of a confirmation hearing on September 27, 2018, a radical leftist staffer for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and formerly Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) released the home addresses and phone numbers of three prominent GOP Senators as retaliation.

Now-ex-staffer Jackson Cosko was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday on five felony counts. And in over 24-hours since the sentencing, none of the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) covered it on their flagship morning and evening newscasts.

It was the same act from early October, 2018 when they ignored Cosko’s arrest by Capital Police and ignored his guilty plea in early April of this year. During the hearing, he doxed Senators Orrin Hatch (former-UT), Lindsey Graham (SC), and Mike Lee (UT) by putting their personal information on Wikipedia. A short time later, he did the same for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) and Senator Rand Paul (KY).

But that wasn't enough to stir ABC, CBS, and NBC. Instead of reporting on Cosko's sentencing, ABC and CBS both gawked at accused sexual harasser Roy Moore and his latest attempt to become an Alabama senator. Both CBS and NBC reported on a study that suggested that smartphone use was causing young people to grow "horns" on the back of their heads.