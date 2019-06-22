Joe Biden Thinks President Trump Is to Blame for Iran Shooting Down an American Drone

Iran shot down an American military drone and former Vice President Joe Bidenthinks that President Donald Trump is to blame.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been escalating over the past few months. Iran has been ramping up its aggression by bombing tankers and firing missiles near U.S. embassies in Iraq. In response, President Trump has deployed aircraft carriers and bombers to the region to ensure that the U.S. is in position to respond, should Iran turn violent.

He unilaterally withdrew from the hard-won nuclear agreement that the Obama-Biden Administration negotiated to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trump promised that abandoning the deal and imposing sanctions would stop Iran’s aggression in the region. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2019

This building tension spiked again when reports surfaced late Wednesday evening that Iranian forces shot down an American military drone, which authorities confirmed on Thursday.

President Trump took to Twitter to alert Iran that they had mad a "very big mistake" by targeting the U.S. military.