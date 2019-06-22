Jordan: DHS Data Shows High Numbers Of Criminal Illegal Migrants In Caravans

The Department of Homeland Security released data to the House Oversight and Reform Committee revealing a significant number of illegal migrants attempting to enter the United States have criminal histories, to include aggravated assault and three individuals convicted of murder.

In a letter released Thursday ranking Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked DHS Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan to provide to the committee detailed criminal history on all the migrants in the January, 2019 caravan and the October 2018 caravan. He asked that the information be delivered to the committee no later than July 5.

The data – which included internal documents and analysis – was collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Data provided to the Committee shows that hundreds of migrants approaching the southern border have criminal histories,” said Jordan. The committee has also requested an “update of CBP’s monitoring of several groups of 1,000 to 4,000 migrants in the Mexican states of Chiapas and Veracruz, including a summary of migrants with criminal records.”

Former ICE Director Tom Homan, who President Trump announced as his pick to be appointed to the new position of Border Czar, said approximately 20 percent on average of those arrested illegally crossing the border have criminal histories. – READ MORE