West Virginia Republicans unveil plan to give $10M for Trump’s wall

Three Republican lawmakers in the West Virginia House of Delegates are proposing that the state put $10 million toward President Trump’s long-sought border wall.

Dels. Caleb Hanna, Patrick Martin and Carl Martin announced the proposal on Tuesday, saying that $10 million from the state’s nearly $200 million surplus could assist Trump’s efforts to construct a wall along the southern border.

“West Virginians support our President and the wall,” Carl Martin said in the news release. “They’re sick of seeing Washington politicians sit on their hands while drugs and criminals pour over our border. It’s time for the states to stand up and do what they can to support our President in his fight to protect innocent Americans.”

Hanna previewed the formal announcement while appearing on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. He said in a statement afterward that the scheme is “is no different than sending our National Guard to the border or overseas to protect U.S. interests.”

“We, as a state, have resources available to help make America more secure, and I believe West Virginians would want those resources used to make us more safe.” – READ MORE