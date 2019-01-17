Scalise Rips Pelosi for Asking Trump to Put Off SOTU: ‘What Are Democrats Afraid of Americans Hearing?’

Amid the partial government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recommended the president push the date of his State of the Union address or provide it in written form, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is not having it.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver an address on January 29, 2019, where he will lay out his agenda as he takes on his third year in office.

Pelosi proposed Trump reschedule his STOU due to “security concerns” as the government remains partially shut down in its 26th day.

This decision makes clear what we already know: Democrats are only interested in obstructing @realDonaldTrump, not governing. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 16, 2019

After the House speaker suggested President Trump move the date, Scalise ripped her for “#ShutdownNancy” and for wanting to push back the STOU. “What are Democrats afraid of Americans hearing?” he asked. – READ MORE